Donald Trump has one more message to his haters for 2016: Happy New Year.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

The president-elect will be ringing in the new year with a party at his Mar-a-Lago resort, with tickets for the event priced at more than $500.

Source:: The Grio

