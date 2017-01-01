Kim Burrell caught screaming hate speech against ‘perverted’ gays

Kim Burrell is scheduled to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 5, but Ellen might want to reconsider the offer when she sees this video.

In the video, which was published to YouTube on Fridy, Burrell can be heard preaching against homosexuality, saying, “Anyone filled with the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.”

“You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted. And it has come into our church and embarrassed the kingdom of God,” the gospel singer continues.

She goes on to call Bishop Eddie Long an “embarrassment to the church” because he is rumored to be suffering from HIV/AIDS, which she claims is related to his homosexual activity.

On Friday night, Burrell responded to the controversy that the video has caused, saying,

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood. I came on [Facebook Live] because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay — I never said LGBT last night. I said S.I.N. and whatever falls in the sin was preached.”

“What I posted was not all I preached to… isn’t that something? That is design of the enemy to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people… to the carnal all things are carnal, and to the spiritual all things are spiritual.”

Source:: The Grio

