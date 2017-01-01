Mariah Carey Suffers Major Mishap During New Year’s Eve TV Gig

Mariah Carey had a very embarrassing start to 2017 when her performance on America’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show was hit with technical troubles.

The 46-year-old singer headlined the show in New York’s Times Square on Saturday night, but it wasn’t one of her best shows.

She clearly lip-synced to her opening song, Auld Lang Syne, and she lost her way while singing her own hits Emotion and We Belong Together thanks to backing tape issues.

“Well, Happy New Year! We can’t hear!” Mariah said, trying to make the best of a bad situation as she attempted to sing Emotion.

“We didn’t have a (sound)check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one… Let the audience sing… Put these monitors on please!”

Mariah eventually gave up singing and just danced along to her songs, looking less than happy with her New Year’s Eve let down and stating, “It just doesn’t get any better.”

Ironically, Carey gave the first ever live performance on the Rockin’ Eve show back in 2005. Prior to her performance on Saturday, she spoke with fondness about the late George Michael and set up a brief tribute to the pop star, who died on Christmas Day.

Mariah’s set mocked by opera star Josh Groban, who tweeted: “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings,” while actor Josh Gad suggested Mariah’s set was a comedy show, adding: ” #MariahCarey doing a Second City improv workshop on live TV is giving me life right now.”

One Twitter user added: “Everyone in Times Square was singing Mariah Carey except Mariah Carey. #lipsyncfail2016″, while another added: “2016 claimed another one… Mariah Carey’s sound guy”, and a third joked: “The cringe I felt during Mariah Carey’s performance was the height of my 2016.

The Rockin’ Eve show kicked off with a Fifth Harmony ‘reunion’ – the quintet taped its performance of Work From Home before Camila Cabello quit in December. The performance turned out to be the band’s last as a five-piece.

Other highlights from Ryan Seacrest’s live portion of the show in New York included performances by DNCE and Gloria Estefan and the cast of hit Broadway musical On Your Feet!, while Demi Lovato rang in 2017 by making history on the long-running end-of-year U.S. TV celebration by becoming the first act to offer up an international performance.

She appeared live via satellite from her Celebrity Cruises event in St. Maarten in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, actress and singer Lucy Hale braved torrential rain in Louisiana to host the first segment for the top-rated New Year’s Eve celebration in New Orleans, which featured performances by Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco.

Source:: WENN – Blog

