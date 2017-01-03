Chicago Closes 2016 with 762 Murders

2016 was one of the most violent years in Chicago history, and the city closed out the year with a sobering 762 homicides, CBS News reports.

The number was the most homicides the city experienced in two decades. It’s also more than the number of homicides for New York and Los Angeles combined.

The nation’s third largest city also saw 1,100 more shooting incidents last year than it did in 2015, according to recent Chicago Police Department data. Despite being the nation’s largest city, New York clocked in 334 homicides in 2016, while Los Angeles, America’s second-largest city, saw 294.

Chicago’s statistics have continued to place the city at the center of a national dialogue about gun violence. The numbers are staggering and come with monthly death tolls that hadn’t been seen in years. When compared to 2015, the increase in homicides is the largest spike in 60 years.

Several of the country’s top 10 largest cities saw a spike in homicides for 2016. According to San Antonio police, the department investigated 151 homicides last year, marking the deadliest year in the Alamo city in more than two decades.

San Jose saw 47 homicides reported last year, a 25-year high. San Diego and Dallas also saw upticks in murders last year.

Both New York and Los Angeles hit historic lows in terms of homicide numbers in the past several years.

“In Chicago, we just don’t have a deterrent to pick up a gun,” Johnson said. “Any time a guy stealing a loaf of bread spends more time pre-trial in jail than a gun offender, something is wrong.”

