San Franscisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has won the team’s most prestigious award.

According to an announcement posted to the NFL team’s website, the pro football player is the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award. According to the team, the award is its “most prestigious annual honor…given each year to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont.”

Eshmont was a member of the team’s first squad in 1946. He passed away in 1957 and the award was established that year. The 49ers players vote on the award every year.

The award doesn’t necessarily tell us what Kaepernick’s teammates thought of his national anthem protest, but it is a good indication that he still has respect among his teammates.

Kaepernick, who had an uneven year on the field, will likely hit free agency next offseason. He can opt out of his contract, or the 49ers can cut him with no penalty on the salary cap.

The post Kaepernick Wins 49ers Most Prestigious Award appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

