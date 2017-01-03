The Xx Star Engaged To Girlfriend

The Xx star Romy Madley Croft is engaged to her girlfriend Hannah Marshall.

The designer and visual artist proposed to the On Hold singer on New Year’s Day.

Croft announced the news by posting a photograph of the two lovers kissing on Instagram and added the caption: “Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question… I said yes!”

Marshall has created stage outfits for The xx, who rang in 2017 by releasing a new song on New Year’s Eve, titled Say Something Loving.

