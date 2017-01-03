Wait, Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown?

Welp, it looks like Soulja Boy and Chris Brown didn’t get the memo to leave old beefs in 2016. The pair ignited the social media streets when they both released videos calling each other out and challenging the other to a fight.

Apparently, the problem started when the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to put Chris Brown on blast for allegedly calling him up and giving him an earful about liking a picture of Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran.

Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this nigga a bitch 😂😂😂😂

— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

Wait…seriously?

And of course, tweets weren’t enough. Soulja Boy dropped an expletive-laced video too.

soulja boy going off on chris brown pic.twitter.com/tGmF9RDijC

— (@6PAPl) January 3, 2017

Brown couldn’t let it slide and attempted to “speak his speech” and set the record straight in his own Instagram response (which he later deleted).

Chris Brown challenged Soulja Boy to three rounds in the ring pic.twitter.com/JqRI28ayah

— HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) January 3, 2017

Though a lot of angry words were exchanged, it seems like the pair want to handle their beef like grown ups–in the ring.

Let’s hope they keep their fight out of the tweets, and the streets, and get back to what’s most important, the music.

