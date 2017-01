Anthony Anderson and Alvina Anderson aren’t getting divorced after all.

In September 2015, Alvina filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences in their marriage and saying that the two of them had been separated since April 1, 2014.

But according to TMZ, it looks like their marriage has been saved, as they are reporting Alvina has dismissed her divorce filing.

We hope this is a sign of good things to come for these two!

Source:: The Grio

