Frank Ocean’s mom wants Kim Burrell’s vocals off his album

Frank Ocean’s mom, Katonya Breaux Riley, joins the list of people to publicly call out her back on Kim Burrell after the famed gospel singer was caught on video giving a vitriolic sermon against homosexuality.

In fact, Riley is so done with Burrell that she want’s her vocals off of “Godspeed,” one of the tracks on Ocean’s album, Blonde.

“Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??” she tweeted on New Year’s Day, going on to add, “I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!”

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??

— katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!

— katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

