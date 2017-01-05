Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey to attend all-star Obama farewell party

As President Barack Obama gets ready to say goodbye, he will be hosting a farewell party full of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Among the names being tossed around for those expected to attend the party are stars like Beyoncé, Jay Z, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Chance the Rapper, along with Usher, Oprah Winfrey and Samuel L. Jackson.

–OPINION: President Obama reminds us we still have to be twice as good–

On the other hand, President-elect Donald Trump has been struggling to get people to attend his inauguration or to perform at it, with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and American Idol finalist Jackie Evancho the only confirmed acts.

In December, John Legend told the BBC that he was “not surprised at all” by the fact that so few people were willing to perform.

“Creative people tend to reject bigotry and hate,” he said. “We tend to be more liberal-minded. When we see somebody that’s preaching division and hate and bigotry, it’s unlikely he’ll get a lot of creative people that want to be associated with him.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

