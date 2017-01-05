Carrie Underwood’s Dog Undergoes Hydrotherapy

Country star Carrie Underwood has enrolled her beloved dog Ace in hydrotherapy sessions after her pet injured himself just before Christmas.

The singer tells fans on Instagram her rat terrier is recovering from a herniated disc, but he is making good progress with his physical therapy classes.

“Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk (sic),” she captioned video footage of her pooch in a hydrotherapy pool. “He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side…his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go…”

Carrie can be heard in the video cheering on little Ace as he manages to hobble along in the water, much to the star’s delight.

She added, “He’s taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher, who share 22-month-old son Isaiah, also have another dog named Penny.

