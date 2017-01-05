Trump slams Obamacare in typo-laced Twitter posts

On Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast Democrats as well as Obamacare in a series of tweets.

“The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in [sic],” he tweeted about Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, slamming Democrats’ claims that they would salvage Obamacare amid Republican claims that they will repeal it.

The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

…do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning.”Keep you doctor, keep your plan!” It is….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

…time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works – much less expensive & FAR BETTER!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

“Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning,” he continued before mockingly adding, “’Keep you doctor, keep your plan!’” in reference to Democrats’ claims that Obamacare would not change health insurance plans.

“It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!” the president-elect tweeted.

The Trump team has long promised that they will repeal Obamacare, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday that they would replace the Affordable Care Act with “something better.” However, no specifics have been given from the incoming administration as to what “something better” would entail.

Source:: The Grio

