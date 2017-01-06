Cops accused of taking selfie in front of burning home

Two Long Island police officers have come under fire after being caught on video that appears to show them taking a selfie in front of a burning home.

“The contents of this video are very concerning to the department and are currently under investigation,” the Nassau County Police Department said in a statement to NBC New York. “If these officers are found to be in violation of any department rules and regulations, they will be appropriately disciplined.”

No one was injured in the fire, but it did destroy the home.

“It’s disgusting. I don’t like that because it shows no concern about the people in the neighborhood,” said one neighbor, who then added, “People in the neighborhood just lost a house, and you’re going to sit there taking selfies.”

“I don’t think it was appropriate for the peace officers to be behaving like that,” said another neighbor.

While neighbors expressed their outrage over the police officer’s actions, though, the family that lost their home in the blaze said that they do not fault the officers.

Source:: The Grio

