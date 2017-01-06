Gunman Leaves 3 Dead at Fort Lauderdale Airport

A shooter opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport striking at least nine people and killing three, according to CBS News.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which happened about 1 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. But it is unclear to law enforcement who the suspect is, if that person acted alone or if the incident was part of a larger plot.

However, Barbara Sharief, Broward County mayor told CBS News in a live broadcast that authorities believe the act was committed by a lone, male shooter. There was no immediate information to determine whether or not it was a terroristic attack, she said, although that has not been ruled out.

According to reports, the shooting took place near a TSA checkpoint area at the airport. The terminal was shut down immediately and local roads nearby were closed, according to the Miami Herald.

