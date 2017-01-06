Mariah Carey’s Manager Takes Aim At Ex-husband

Mariah Carey’s manager has fired back at comments made by the singer’s ex-husband, who urged her to ditch her handlers after her New Year’s Eve debacle.

The diva was left red-faced during a televised performance in New York City just before the ball dropped on 2016 when onstage monitors cut out and she couldn’t hear her music over the din of revelers in Times Square.

She awkwardly tried to laugh off the technical glitch and then gave up on the performance altogether and simply joined her dancers to sway to the music as she imagined it, asking the crowd to sing instead.

Mariah has since revealed she was “mortified” when she realized her big end-of-year performance would be a bust, and her management has accused TV producers of cruelly sabotaging the singer for online ratings – claims they deny.

On Wednesday, Mariah’s former husband and record label boss Tommy Mottola weighed in on the drama and suggested the diva should recruit a better management team, understandably upsetting Stella Bulochnikov, who has represented the singer in more recent years.

“Clearly Tommy Mottola is just looking for attention,” she tells news show Extra. “I would love to know what cave Tommy Mottola climbed out of to start commenting. Tell Tommy Mottola if I wanted his opinion, I’d give it to him.”

And further commenting on the disaster in Times Square, Stella adds, “Mariah was upset that Dick Clark Productions never apologized after they begged her to do the show…

“She was really a pro, a good sport during and after the show by even coming in with Ryan and ringing in the New Year and waiting for somebody, anybody, to come to her and say, ‘Mariah, we’re so sorry, on a human level, we’re sorry that this happened, how can we make it up to you?’”

Source:: WENN – Blog

