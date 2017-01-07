Trae Crowder, “The Liberal Redneck,” is taking time off from “sh*tting (his) pants in abject terror” in advance of Donald Trump becoming president to appreciate the legacy President Barack Obama is leaving behind in his latest video.

Crowder said in the video that he liked “everybody’s gun-hating Muslim from Kenya” from the very start.

“I loved his message, his ideas — he was different, he was young, he was cool, he was funny,” Crowder said. “Most importantly of all, to me, he was an unparalleled expert at pissing off sh*tty white people.”

He went on to add, “When it comes to pissing off sh*tty white people, Barack Hussein Obama is a first-ballot hall-of-famer. He changed the game. Ain’t nobody done it like he done it — nobody.”

— Lee Daniels: ‘I wanted white people to feel good about being white’ —

Although he admitted that Obama’s record wasn’t perfect, he said that Obama would ultimately be seen favorably compared to the “sentient tire fires that bookended him.”

“Going from Bush to Obama to Trump is like having leukemia, it goes into remission, and then you get back in the gym and slowly but surely, over years and years, you build your strength back up, you’re putting weight on, you’re getting healthy and everything, and right when everything is going good, you can almost see your abs, you get hit by a f*cking truck made out of turds,” he said. “You get run over by a turd truck, that’s how this feels.”

He then directed his attention to the “sh*tty white people.”

“For me, Obama pissing y’all off is just the cherry on top of a pretty legit sundae,” Crowder said. “For you, the cherry’s the whole goddamn meal. And eating nothing but sundae cherries might seem whimsical and fun for a little while, but eventually your f*cking foot’s going to fall off.”

Source:: The Grio

