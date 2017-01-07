Vicente Fox Quesada, the former president of Mexico, is insisting that Donald Trump is lying to the American people about just who is going to pay for a border wall.

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the wall, insisting that it would be built on taxpayer money but that Mexico would reimburse the U.S.: “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

But Quesada wasn’t going to let that stand, so he too took to Twitter to bash the whole idea.

— Homeless woman guards Trump’s Walk of Fame star with a ‘F*** Mexico’ sign, gets attacked —

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.

— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

“TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that f***en wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it,” he tweeted. “Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep.”

However, Republican New York Rep. Chris Collins, who is the congressional liaison for the Trump transition team, insists that the claims that Mexico will pay for the wall are still viable.

“When you understand that Mexico’s economy is dependent upon U.S. consumers, Donald Trump has all the cards he needs to play,” Collins told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on New Day. “On the trade negotiation side, I don’t think it’s that difficult for Donald Trump to convince Mexico that it’s in their best interest to reimburse us for building the wall.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

