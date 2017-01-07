Lamar Austin became a proud father of the first baby boy born in Concord, but he lost his job over his decision to attend his son’s birth.

“Sometimes you lose something and you get something even better,” he said on Sunday afternoon at Concord Hospital, where he was choosing to spend his time with his new family rather than fretting over his lost job just yet.

But now, he has received three different job offers, and a fundraising page has been set up to help support the family in the meantime.

Denis Beaudoin, the business manager from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Concord, has also offered Austin an apprenticeship, believing that electrical work might better suit his desire to be with his family.

“I know how valuable family time is, and if you’re a union member we incorporate that, we understand that, and we don’t penalize you for that,” Beaudoin said.

Glenn Brackett, president of the NH AFL-CIO union, which represents nearly 30,000 workers, has also offered an apprenticeship, and the branch manager of the Adecco staffing agency in Portsmouth has also offered to help Austin with his job search.

