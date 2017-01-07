For the first time since the robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the horrifying ordeal that she went through.

In a teaser trailer released by E! on Friday, Kardashian can be seen talking about her experience in a 30-second spot for Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In the clip, a clearly emotional Kardashian struggles to tell the story of what happened, recalling how she was bound and thrown in a bathtub. “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out,” she recalls.

— Kim Kardashian has been Kanye’s ‘rock’ amid breakdown —

The trailer also deals with the second blow to Kardashian’s life in the past few months when she gets a call about her husband, Kanye West’s, mental breakdown.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” she can be heard crying into the phone.

“‘I think he really needs me, and I have to get home,” she tells her family.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return to E! in March. In the meantime, check out the teaser and let us know what you think.

Source:: The Grio

