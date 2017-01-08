Colin Kaepernick donates shoe collection to Bay Area homeless shelters

Colin Kaepernick is known for three things. His abilities as an NFL quarterback, his activism and his massive shoe collection. Now he is taking steps to give back in a new way, by donating most of his shoe collection to Bay Area homeless shelters.

Kaepernick had so many shoes that he was forced to convert his garage into a closet.

— Colin Kaepernick named most courageous and inspirational player by teammates —

He didn’t just donate hundreds of pairs of shoes, he also donated clothing and books to both shelters and orphanages at the end of the last football season.

Who says giving has to end when the holiday season does?

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

