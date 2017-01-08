Dallas woman sues Uber for crash that allegedly left her paralyzed

Sarah Milburn, a 24-year-old Dallas woman, is suing Uber after a crash allegedly left her paralyzed.

Milburn claims that the driver, Arian Yusufzai, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, and in the ensuing rollover crash, Milburn was paralyzed from the chest down.

After the crash, Milburn claims, she found out that not only did Yusufzai not own the car he was driving but that it was uninsured and that Yusufzai has a criminal record.

Now, she and her family are suing Uber, Honda, the Uber driver and the owner of the Uber car.

“She can’t get out of bed on her own, can’t go to the bathroom on her own,” her father, John Milburn, told KDFW-TV. “The issues that she has to deal with are things that we all take for granted.”

While Milurn has been able to regain some use of her limbs, she is still unable to walk on her own.

“Millions of people trust Uber with their lives every day, and they have no idea who they are getting in the car with,” Milburn said.

