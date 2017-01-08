J.R. Smith shares sad news about newborn baby, asks for prayers

J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris have shared some sad news about their newborn daughter Dakota. She arrived five months early and weighs only one pound.

The couple posted a video to Uninterrupted, an online video platform that was created by Smith’s Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

— J.R. Smith breaks down talking about his father after NBA championship win (VIDEO) —

.@TheRealJRSmith and his wife share difficult family news. pic.twitter.com/efNsDANUo8

— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 7, 2017

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this or will ever go through it,” Harris said in the video. “That’s why we decided to share what we’ve been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we’ll do the same for everybody else.”

Smith has not been playing since December 21 due to an injury to his thumb that required surgery. He is expected to be out of the game for three months in total.

The couple married last August and announced the pregnancy in October.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

