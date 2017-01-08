NYPD commander: Some rapes are worse than others

Capt. Peter Rose of the NYPD is “not too worried” about a 62% surge in sexual assaults in the Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood because some rapes are worse than others.

“Some of them were Tinder, some of them were hookup sites, some of them were actually coworkers,” Rose told DNAinfo. “It’s not a trend that we’re too worried about because out of 13 [sex attacks], only two were true stranger rapes.”

“They’re not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the streets,” Rose said at a Community Council meeting Wednesday night, adding, “If there’s a true stranger rape, a random guy picks up a stranger off the street, those are the troubling ones. That person has, like, no moral standards.”

— NBA star Derrick Rose demands $70,000 from rape accuser —

Obviously, his statement caused massive backlash, with Jane Manning, director of advocacy at the National Organization for Women, telling DNAinfo, “If you have the commander of a precinct making comments like that, he’s setting a tone for all the officers of a unit about how seriously to take acquaintance rape cases.”

But members of the force who know Rose claim that it was not reflective of how seriously he pursues such crimes.

“His statements don’t correctly reflect how serious a crime this is and how seriously he takes them,” said Roy Richter, president of the Captains Endowment Association. “It was a pure misstatement. The words came out wrong and unfortunately they look even worse in print.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

