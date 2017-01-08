ObamaCare enrollment spikes as inauguration day nears

Just ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, Obamacare enrollment has spiked up 22 percent in New York.

As Republicans, who have control of both houses of Congress, have vowed to repeal Obamacare, the health care site warns users that there is no guarantee that their health care options will continue long-term but encourages people to sign up to get covered for as long as they can.

“We are not entirely sure what is going to happen to your health care options after 1/20/2017,” the Obamacare.net site states.

— Trump slams Obamacare in typo-laced Twitter posts —

Recently, the outgoing president attacked the Republicans’ plans to get rid of the health care law, especially pointing to the fact that there is nothing solid in place for the millions of Americans who would be uninsured if the law were to be repealed.

“If you can put a plan together that is demonstrably better than what ObamaCare is doing, I will publicly support repealing ObamaCare and replacing it with your plan,” he said Friday in an interview with Vox. “But I want to see it first.”

Source:: The Grio

