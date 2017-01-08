Video of mom encouraging daughter to fight sparks outrage

A video has gone viral showing two teens in a street fight with one of the mothers egging on the violence.

The video surfaced on social media and shows an older woman standing near the two girls fighting. As blows are exchanged she can be heard telling her daughter to “beat that a**” and “Get her hair then. Don’t get up! Don’t let her get up!”

During the fight, the daughter of the angry woman did indeed grab a fistful of the other girl’s hair before punching her in the face repeatedly.

— Snoop Dogg-involved fight allegedly breaks out at Ricky Harris’ funeral —

There were plenty of bystanders to the fight, both online and offline. In one single day, the video got over 120,000 views.

Most on social media are condemning the mother’s actions.

“Despicable,” one Twitter user commented. “Not a bad scrap though…”

“This is sad,” another person said on WorldstarHipHop.

Source:: The Grio

