Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Family Big Fans Of New Documentary

A new documentary about the bond between late mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher has won praise from the actresses’ family members.

Todd, Tricia, and Joely Fisher were thrilled by the Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds film, which debuted in America on Saturday, a day after the siblings said goodbye to Carrie and Debbie at a family funeral in Los Angeles.

The documentary, co-directed by Fisher Stevens, featured vintage family movie footage and clips of the mother and daughter duo at home. They lived together in a large Beverly Hills compound.

Todd took to Twitter after watching the film and wrote: “It’s very hard for me to believe they’re gone. Watching them now, the film freezes time. Magical.”

His half-sisters, Tricia and Joely, were also mesmerised by the film, and reached out to comfort Todd, who lost his sister and mother within 24 hours in the week between Christmas and New Year.

“Love you. 2 halves make a whole sister! You have us,” Tricia tweeted, while actress Joely added, “There is nothing ‘half’ about us… your baby sisters are here… We love you and will try to ease the pain.”

Joely also thanked directors Fisher and Alexis Bloom, writing: “Thank you for your care in navigating the family dynasty, we are overcome with emotion.”

Early on Sunday, Joely shared her excitement for the 2017 Golden Globes, where Fisher and Reynolds are expected to be honored.

“Ready to live spectacularly… they are shining on us,” she tweeted.

