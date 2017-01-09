Donald Glover Praises Migos at the Golden Globes

A round of applause for Donald Glover and the team that worked on the Atlanta, the FX series. The show won the Best TV Series for a comedy or musical on Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

Glover took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech with thank yous to his supporters, team, and of course, Black people. But, what made the speech even more memorable, and a trending topic online, was his shout out to Migos for their hit single “Bad and Boujee.”

“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee….’ That’s the best song ever,” Glover said.

Thank You Donald Glover! #Culture 01.27.17 pic.twitter.com/BzSwDZdEPi

— MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 9, 2017

The Migos love didn’t stop, though. Glover brought up the Atlanta artists in his Golden Globes backstage speech, too.

“I think they’re The Beatles of this generation,” he stated when asked why he mentioned the group. “They don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta. There’s a generation, the YouTube generation that I came up with, that are growing up with something separate from a whole group of people. Honestly, that song is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

The Migos love continued when photographer Ibra Ake caught Mr. Glover getting down to the infamous song at the Golden Globes after party. We hope this shout out turns into a future musical collaboration between the two. *prayer hands*

Check out this piece by our EBONY family as they take a deeper dive into the importance of FX's Atlanta, HERE!

