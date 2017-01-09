Quantcast

La La Land Is Golden At The Globes

La La Land was the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night (08Jan17) after scoring seven top honors at the Golden Globe Awards.
The film picked up all seven trophies it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and acting honors for stars RyanGosling and Emma Stone.
The magical movie swept all the non-drama categories, leaving Fences, Elle, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and Nocturnal Animals to share the drama wins.
Each film picked up an award each, with Moonlight landing Best Picture.
The Night Manager was the big TV winner, picking up three awards, including acting honors for co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, while The People Vs O.J. Simpson and Atlanta were double winners.
The list of 2017 Golden Globe winners is:

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
La La Land

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Original Score, Motion Picture
La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated
Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture
City Of Stars, La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Elle (France)

Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People vs. OJ Simpson

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Cecil B. De Mille Lifetime Achievement Award – Meryl Streep

