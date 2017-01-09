La La Land Is Golden At The Globes

La La Land was the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night (08Jan17) after scoring seven top honors at the Golden Globe Awards.

The film picked up all seven trophies it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and acting honors for stars RyanGosling and Emma Stone.

The magical movie swept all the non-drama categories, leaving Fences, Elle, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and Nocturnal Animals to share the drama wins.

Each film picked up an award each, with Moonlight landing Best Picture.

The Night Manager was the big TV winner, picking up three awards, including acting honors for co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, while The People Vs O.J. Simpson and Atlanta were double winners.

The list of 2017 Golden Globe winners is:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

La La Land

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Original Score, Motion Picture

La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

City Of Stars, La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Elle (France)

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People vs. OJ Simpson

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Cecil B. De Mille Lifetime Achievement Award – Meryl Streep

Source:: WENN – Blog

