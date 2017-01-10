Sarah Jessica Parker Hit The Golden Globes In A Wedding Dress

Sarah Jessica Parker chose a Vera Wang wedding gown for the Golden Globes to make up for the fact she married in black.

The actress was among the best-dressed women at the prizegiving and now reveals the Wang gown she chose for the big night was actually from the designer’s Fall 2017 bridal line.

The Sex & the City star recently confessed to hurrying her wedding outfit choice before she exchanged vows with husband Matthew Broderick over two decades ago, insisting in hindsight her black gown was not ideal.

“I wish it was because I was bada**,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in October. “I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging.”

So when she sat down to think about her 2017 Golden Globes look, the actress decided it would be fun to be a bride.

And she admits her headline-grabbing laurel crown hairstyle was also inspired by a wedding day – her mother’s.

“There’s a photograph of my mother getting married, and her hair is like this, so I mentioned it in conversation with Serge Normant, who does my hair, and though we didn’t think we were going to do this, this ended up being what we did,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The hairdo also reminded many of the late Carrie Fisher’s signature Princess Leia look, and Parker loves the link.

“I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious,” she added. “Perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

Carrie Fisher, who died at the end of December, actually appeared as herself in an episode of Sex & the City.

Source:: WENN – Blog

