Showtime Orders Up Lena Waithe’s ‘The Chi’

Showtime is diving into the world of Chicago via a new one-hour drama written and produced by ChiTown native Lena Waithe.

The cable network originally ordered a pilot back in late 2015, but decided to revamp the idea. Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) came on board to direct the project, which also recently added Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell.

Here’s how Showtime described the upcoming project in a press release:

Produced by Fox 21, THE CHI is a relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story and follows a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. Joining the cast is Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton) as “Brandon,” an ambitious and confident young man who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother back in the South Side.

Waithe, who stars on Netflix’s Master of None, will serve as executive producer, and Elwood Reid will be the series’ showrunner.

There’s no word yet on when The Chi will be hitting airwaves, but we’re excited Waite will be at the helm of this interesting and complex story.

