Spotify Offers Obama Job as ‘President of Playlist’

Well it looks like President Barack Obama isn’t without job options come Jan. 20. According to BBC, the POTUS was offered a position as “President of Playlist” by Spotify.

The President recently joked that he was hoping for a job with the music streaming service, and it looks like the company is keen to oblige him. The job ad, which was posted to Spotify’s careers page, says applicants should have “at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation.”

It also calls for “a friendly and warm attitude and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek nudged the commander-in-chief on Twitter, writing: “I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?” before linking to the welcoming ad.

The post doesn’t name President Obama specifically, but it nods to his best-known buzz words and phrases saying Spotify is “full of hope, and always open to change.”

Under the “What you do” section of the job ad, candidates are expected to identify new playlist ideas, “from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name.”

The ad also takes a dig at president-elect Donald Trump, saying the President of Playlist must “attend daily briefings,” and analyze data and performance of playlists…using all available intelligence.

Since 2015, President Obama has been sharing playlists of his favorite music via the Swedish company. According to Natalia Brzezinski, wife of the former U.S. ambassador to Sweden, the president told him last week, “I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify…Cuz’ I know y’all loved my playlist!”

In all seriousness, it is not currently known what the 44th president will do when he leaves the Oval Office. While he has ruled out being a Supreme Court judge, community activism and teaching have been mooted.

In past interviews, the POTUS said he wants to help nurture the next generation of Democrat leaders and ideally, run an NBA team.

Check out Obama’s first Spotify playlist for summer days below.

