Camila Cabello: ‘I Felt Oversexualized As A Member Of Fifth Harmony’

Camila Cabello has broken her silence about her exit from Fifth Harmony, explaining she didn’t like the fact she was sexualised as a member of the girl group.

The 19-year-old quit the Worth It hitmakers last month, shortly after taping a final performance as a member of the band for the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve end-of-year TV special in America.

And during an appearance on Lena Dunham’s podcast, the young singer admitted she could never get used to the idea she was a sexual object in the band.

“There’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualise us to just get more attention,” she said. “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down…

“I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

She added, “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.”

But it became too much for her towards the end of her time with the group, and now she’s offering her young fans a few words of wisdom: “I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

Fifth Harmony members were a little blindsided by Camila’s exit, but they have decided to carry on as a quartet and they will make their debut as a four-piece at the People’s Choice Awards later this month.

Source:: WENN – Blog

