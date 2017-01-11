La La Land And Moonlight To Fight For Top Prize At PGA Awards

The filmmakers behind La La Land, Manchester By The Sea, and Moonlight will battle it out for the top prize at the 2017 Producers Guild of America Awards.

Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, Deadpool, Lion, Fences, Arrival, Hidden Figures, and Hell or High Water are also in the running for the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture.

The brains behind Zootopia, Finding Dory, Moana, Kubo and the Two Strings, and The Secret Life of Pets will compete for the top animated film prize.

The winners will be announced on 28 January during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

The PGA Awards has a good track record of honoring the producers behind the eventual Best Picture Oscar winners, matching the Academy’s picks in 19 out of 27 years.

The two organizations agreed on the top pick for eight consecutive years leading up to the 2016 awards season, when PGA officials named The Big Short their best film, while Spotlight was named the Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

