The hunt for a man suspected in the killing of an Orlando, Fla., police sergeant has stretched into its third day, with no clue as to the killer’s whereabouts.

Police have been searching for Markeith Loyd, 41, since Monday morning when he allegedly exchanged gunfire with Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, at a Walmart store, killing her. Clayton was likely attempting to arrest Loyd because he is a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December. He fled the scene and in the chase for him, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norm Lewis was killed in a crash.

Authorities have received more than 550 tips about the case since the shooting, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Police chief John Mina says investigators have been working nonstop to bring Loyd in. The FBI, Homeland Security, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and U.S. Marshals are all helping in the investigation, but so far nothing has turned up.

SWAT teams raided homes in nearby Lake County and also went door-to-door in the Rosemont area of Orlando, which is where Loyd was believed to have fled after the shooting. But police did arrest Zarghee Mayan, 33, on charges of Loyd to escape arrest after the slaying of Loyd’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, the Sentinel reported. He was taken into custody Tuesday night and held without bond.

Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to Loyd’s capture has been raised from $60,000 to $100,000. “If you know where he’s at and you call us, 3 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock this afternoon, we will have people prepared to dispatch to go get him,” said Barb Bergin, executive director of Crimeline the organization offering the reward.

The post Orlando Cop Shooting Manhunt in 3rd Day appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

