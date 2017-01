Georgia Rep. John Lewis and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are testifying at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General. According to Senate historians, it is the first time a Senator has testified against another during a confirmation hearing.

Click play below to watch:

The post [WATCH LIVE] John Lewis Speaks at Sessions Hearing appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

