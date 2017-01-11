Zoe Saldana Confirms Infinity War Involvement

Zoe Saldana has confirmed reports she’s reprising her Guardians Of The Galaxy character for an upcoming Avengers movie.

The actress has let it slip she will play Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War in a new MTV interview.

“I don’t know when they’re going to let me see it (script),” she said. “I’m not looking forward to the five hours of green make-up, but every time I arrive on set, I’m so happy and lucky to be there.

“I’m curious to see how they are going to portray us, but the good thing that keeps me relaxed is that these directors (Anthony and Joe Russo) are good. They have a really good pedigree. Their last movie (Captain America: Civil War) was… I liked it. I liked their choices. And everyone that worked with them really had a great experience.

“And (Guardians director) James Gunn is a producer on it, so I know he won’t ever let the integrity of what he’s created for the Guardians ever become compromised. So I’m at ease. Plus, I love Marvel producers; they’re all great; they all want us to win.”

Zoe will also play Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, which is released in May.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit cinemas a year later, in May, 2018.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

