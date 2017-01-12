Drake Gifts Jennifer Lopez Diamond Tiffany Necklace

Rapper Drake made sure Jennifer Lopez sparkled as she rang in 2017 by gifting her with a $100,000 diamond necklace.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker is rumored to be romancing the Latina superstar and he reportedly surprised JLo with the special Tiffany & Co. gift as they prepared to celebrate the New Year together.

According to People.com, Drake presented her with a Tiffany Victoria necklace, which features over 15 carats-worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum.

Jennifer, 47, appeared to show off the new jewelry in an Instagram photo from her New Year’s Eve celebrations, when she teamed the diamonds with a sexy red dress and a fur cover-up. She also rocked diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a large diamond ring on her right hand.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing beauty attended Drake’s New Year’s Eve concert at Hakkasan Las Vegas, after pulling out of her own end-of-year gig in Miami, Florida.

The stars have been romantically linked since early December, when Drake, 30, attended two of Lopez’s residency gigs in Sin City back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.

They continued to fuel the relationship speculation by sharing a cozy photo of the pair embracing on social media, before appearing at a fake winter wonderland-themed “prom”, during which they were crowned the king and queen of the event. Sources claimed the musicians also shared a kiss while waiting to be crowned onstage.

However, insiders have played down the seriousness of the budding relationship, Jennifer’s first since splitting from her on/off boyfriend Casper Smart last summer.

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” a source recently told People. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going…

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

