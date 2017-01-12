Lee Daniels confirms ‘Empire’ spin-off about Cookie Lyon

Lee Daniels has confirmed it: Empire‘s Cookie Lyon is getting her own spin-off show.

“We’re in talks. We’re finally figuring it out. It takes a minute, you know? We just really had to build the foundation of Empire so we then try to figure out what that B-chorus is. It looks like it’s going to happen,” Daniels said of the project.

The series has long been rumored to be in the works, with Cookie Lyon’s backstory providing a wealth of storytelling opportunities.

As for rumors that the show will focus on her past, Daniels simply said, “It could be. We really are in deep talks about it, and we’re having all these ideas thrown around to figure it out. But I can officially say that we will be having a spinoff.”

Source:: The Grio

