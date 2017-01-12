Northwestern Basketball Player Hanged Herself

A 19-year-old rising star and member of Northwestern University’s women’s basketball team hanged herself in her dorm room, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled.

Jordan Hankins was found dead in her dorm room earlier this week.

“We talked for the last time a week ago and everything seemed good,” her brother, Jared Hankins, told the Indianapolis Star. “She meant a lot to me. She was my role model.”

The 5-foot-8 guard was recruited out of Indianapolis’ Lawrence North High School. She played in 11 games for the Wildcats (13-4) this season, and was studying on the pre-med track at Northwestern.

“Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman,” Wildcats coach Joe McKeown said in a statement on Monday. “This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

