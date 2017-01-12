Paris Jackson Is Not Here For Joseph Fiennes

British actor Joseph Fiennes caught the Twitter fade this week after images of him portraying Michel Jackson in the comedy Urban Myths hit the web.

Last year, the Shakespeare In Love star was cast as the King of Pop in an offbeat comedy about an alleged road trip with Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando after the September 11th terrorist attacks, and folks were not pleased. But once people got a look at Fiennes in full makeup, MJ fans were pissed.

Jackson’s fans weren’t the only one upset about the ordeal. Jackson’s daughter Paris was also critical of the choice to cast Fiennes.

@TheMJCast i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.

— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well

— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal

— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

Welp. I think that says it all.

