We didn’t think one of 2018’s most anticipated (and Blackest) films couldn’t get any better, but ComicBook.com reports one of America’s all-time favorite TV moms will be joining the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther movie alongside other top talent such as Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan.

The information as of right now is “unofficially official,” having being revealed via a slip-up during a recent interview Sterling K. Brown conducted with The Undefeated, so no word on who Mrs. Huxtable may be playing in the superhero flick. Either way we can honestly tell you we’re all here for it.

Black Panther is currently in pre-production and slated to release in theaters February 2018.

The post Phylicia Rashad to Star in Marvel’s Black Panther? appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

