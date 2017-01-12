Woman charged with hate crime after posting racist Facebook rant

A Washington woman has been charged with a hate crime after she posted a racially-charged video to her Facebook.

Sandra Jametski began the Facebook Live stream, which took place in November, by following a car owned by a Hispanic woman.

“This is America. We don’t drive like that here. We don’t drive like you’re in Mexico, lady,” she says in the video, later adding, “This is my freakin’ neighborhood. This is where I grew up. I grew up here, not them. This woman don’t deserve to belong here. She don’t belong here.”

Jametski was then charged with malicious harassment and has been held on $500,000 bail since early December.

— Obama calls Chicago hate crime video ‘horrific’ —

Jametski also reportedly blames the woman, known only as Dolores, for causing an accident, but authorities say that Jametski was actually the cause of the accident because she passed too close.

After Dolores’ daughter, Adriana, saw a link to the Facebook tirade, she called the police.

“She knew our house, she knew our cars, she knew where my brother goes to school,” she told the Seattle Times. “She seemed to have a personal vendetta against everyone in our family. We just felt really threatened and scared and just didn’t feel safe.”

“If we don’t report a crime, the police won’t know what is happening and can’t do anything. We immigrate because we want a better country for our kids … This is a beautiful country for immigrants.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

