Creative Spotlight: Culture Curator Michell Clark

Creative Spotlight is a weekly Friday feature highlighting Black creatives making trailblazing moves. In this space, your voices are heard and your hard work is celebrated!

Name: Michell C. Clark

Age: 27

Occupation: I wear a lot of hats at the moment. I help people build purpose-driven brands as a coach, I’m an influencer with Shade MGMT, and I freelance write about music and Black culture.

Where You’re From: Woodbridge, Virginia, currently residing in Washington, DC.

Website/Social: michellcclark.com, Twitter – Instagram

Bio: I’m a guy who loves gourmet pizza, great music, throwing around weights in the gym, and building purpose-driven brands. I spend a lot of time on SoundCloud surfing in my free time. I was born and raised in Virginia, and I think that House of Cards has a bit more truth to it than we’d like to believe. I once fell through a ceiling and landed on hard concrete, but somehow still walked away in one piece, which is a general metaphor for how I live my life.

JET: Give a little insight on Artistic Manifesto, and why music fans should choose your site over the masses?

Michell: Artistic Manifesto seeks to find, uplift, and expose the best music on this planet that will appeal to the eclectic, selective hip-hop lover. We don’t trip over politics, and we’re not concerned with the status quo of what’s “acceptable.” Instead, we simply want to supply you, our readers, with the best music we can find. We have a very diverse writing team from all over the country (and the world), and we seek to provide different perspectives on the world through cultural analysis. You’re going to find great music on our site that you won’t find anywhere else. Artists can’t pay their way onto our site, which is a bit more of a rarity than it should be these days.

JET: What is #MakeEmailGreatAgain? What do you hope to achieve by providing subscribers the amazing info you distribute?

Michell: My #MakeEmailGreatAgain email list periodically provides social media branding and marketing tips, unique music recommendations, and the occasional plot twist to keep things interesting. No pyramid schemes involved. I like to share my story with the hopes that it can help encourage and inform people going through similar struggles, and to keep them up to date on exactly how I can potentially help them as clients.

JET: What are some of your personal goals?

Michell:

To get into the best shape of my life this year.



To be more transparent with the world about my low points and struggles.

To remain confident in my vision for myself.

To use my platform to help other people achieve their own goals.

To become completely at peace with navigating the uncertainties of my life.

JET: What are five things people don’t know about you?

Michell:

I’m bilingual (English and Spanish)

I took five and a half years to get my undergraduate degree.

I almost shut down Artistic Manifesto in 2012.

I’m only 5’10” but I’m the tallest person on both sides of my family.

I can actually sing pretty well. I was in the Glee Club for two years in college and was part of a five-man ensemble that sang old school R&B.

