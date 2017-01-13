Erykah Badu to be honored at Essence Black Women in Music 2017

Essence will be holding its eights “Black Women in Music” event on Thursday, February 9, in Los Angeles, and during the event, Erykah Badu will be honored.

It’s a timely celebration, as well, because it comes as Badu is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, “Baduizm.”

“From the time that she first hit the scene with her album ‘Baduizm,’ we all fell in love with the genius that is Erykah Badu. It is only fitting that we honor the accomplishments of our neo-soul queen, whose remarkable artistry still moves us 20 years later,” said Essence Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca. “We congratulate Erykah on her incredible career, as well as all of this year’s Grammy nominees, who share their amazing gifts with the world.”

“Our collaboration with The Recording Academy® underscores the mission of our ‘Black Women in Music’ platform,” said Essence President Michelle Ebanks. “Essence, like the Grammys, has always been at the forefront of recognizing the genius of so many artists and influencers — from iconic legends to the next generation’s rising stars, like Tiwa Savage. We also applaud our event sponsor, Lincoln, for returning once again to support the vision of this event.”

Previous honoree include the likes of Jill Scott, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monáe, Solange and Andra Day.

Source:: The Grio

