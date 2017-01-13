Issa Rae and Jussie Smollett Produce “Giants”

Issa Rae and Jussie Smollett have teamed up to executive produce GIANTS, a new YouTube series that will be hosted on Rae’s channel.

The digital series follows the lives of three millennials determined to live life on their own terms. However, as we all know, “life” is no easy trek in the park, and when times get hard, you either fall down or fight back. We’ll go inside the lives of these ambitious young adults created, written and directed by James Bland.

In an interview with Hollywood’s Black Renaissance, Bland details the project as one that addresses social issues often “ignored or stigmatized by the Black community.” Issues touched on include mental health and economic survival.

Watch the trailer below and catch the full season when it kicks off January 25 at 8pm EST.

Giants comes as the latest original series added to Issa Productions. Check out the channel often for fresh content, digital shows and an absolute favorite, Short Film Sundays!

