Jemima Kirke Splits From Husband – Report

Girls star Jemima Kirke and her husband Michael Mosberg have split after seven years of marriage.

The actress and the former lawyer wed in 2009 and called time on their marriage last summer, according to Us Weekly.

Jemima met Mosberg during a rehab stint. The couple shares daughter Rafaella, six, and son Memphis, four. Kirke is also stepmother to her soon-to-be ex’s two kids from a previous relationship.

Mosberg recently opened rehab clinic, The Hook Recovery Center, in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

