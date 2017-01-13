Meek Mill offers to fight Drake for $5M: ‘Let Nicki be the ring girl’

As Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are gearing up for their huge fight, it looks like other people are inspired to do the same.

Meek Mill is now offering to fight Drake, saying during a recent live stream, “I’d beat Drizzy the f*ck up for $5 mil.”

He even brought his ex, Nicki Minaj, into it: “Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki be the ring girl. Y’all would come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 a ticket for that.”

What do you think, Grio fam? Have Soulja Boy and Chris Brown started a trend?

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

