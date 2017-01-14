Serena Williams celebrates her curves in new underwear commercial

Serena Williams is totally confident in her body, and dancing like nobody is watching, in a new Berlei underwear commercial.

The theme of the ad is “Do It For Yourself,” and Williams is here to remind us all that it’s important to let loose and have fun every once in a while.

“Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa,” she wrote on Instagram.

Check out the awesome ad below!

