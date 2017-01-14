Six More Charged Over Kim Kardashian Robbery

French police have indicted six more suspects in their investigation into Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery ordeal last year.

Authorities arrested 17 people on Monday over their alleged involvement in the October attack, when the reality TV star was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint as masked men raided her Paris apartment and escaped with valuables including her $4 million diamond engagement ring – a gift from husband Kanye West.

Four people were formally charged on Thursday, and now the remaining six detainees still in custody have been slapped with related counts.

The latest crop of suspects is made up of five men and one woman, all ranging in age from 44 to 72, reports the AFP.

Among those is a man identified as Omar A., who is believed to be the mastermind who planned the robbery. Reports suggest it was his DNA which was found at the scene of the crime, on the tape and plastic tie used to restrain the mother of two.

The charges filed on Friday include being in an organized gang, kidnapping, and criminal association, as well as acquiring and possessing ammunition, and impersonating and holding false administrative documents.

According to TMZ.com, one member of the alleged gang, a 70-year-old known as Christiane G., is also facing an additional weapons count for possessing an AK-47.

Kim, who withdrew from the spotlight for the rest of 2016 after the traumatizing incident, recently opened up about the robbery in a trailer for the upcoming season of the family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the footage, the star broke down in tears as she recounted the attack to sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

“‘They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out’,” she recalled of her frantic thoughts at the time. “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Kim only resumed her professional duties on Friday, when she joined her longtime make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic for a cosmetics masterclass in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, her first official appearance since the attack.

