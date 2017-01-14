Zoe Saldana believes Hollywood bullies Donald Trump

Zoe Saldana believes she has at least part of the reason for Donald Trump’s surprise victory during the 2016 presidential election: according to her, it’s Hollywood’s fault for bullying him.

That’s right: the candidate who mocked a disabled reporter and is well-known for disparaging women for their appearances was, according to Saldana, the actual bullying victim here.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Saldana told AFP, speaking about Hollywood’s treatment of Trump when he was still just a candidate.

— ‘Nina’ director finally explains why Zoe Saldana was cast —

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong,” she continued, “and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this argument. The conservative news media has long been reporting that Trump was the target of an “ugly” campaign by Hillary Clinton, Democrats, and liberal media. This despite the fact that most of the ads “attacking” Trump simply featured things that he had said himself, including several attacks of his own against other people.

The candidate who bullied all his opponents won because he was being bullied? We’re not sure we quite follow Saldana’s logic here.

Source:: The Grio

